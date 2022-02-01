Fla. Senate Committee Advances Condo Inspection Bills

By Carolina Bolado (February 1, 2022, 6:09 PM EST) -- A Florida Senate committee Tuesday advanced two bills filed in response to the deadly Champlain Towers collapse that would implement a statewide regular inspection program of multifamily buildings and make it more difficult for condominium associations to waive reserves. The Senate Regulated Industries Committee unanimously voted in favor of SB 1702 and SPB 7042, proposed in an attempt to prevent a repeat of the Surfside condo collapse in June that killed 98 people, the worst residential building collapse in U.S. history. "Taken together, they're going to address a lot of the concerns of our citizens to keep them safe in high-rises...

