1st Circ. Revives Most Of Raytheon Benefits Denial Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 1, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- The First Circuit revived a Raytheon Co. worker's lawsuit against the company's benefits plan for denying coverage for their autistic son's speech therapy, ruling the worker had plausibly alleged violations of federal benefits protection laws to overcome a motion to dismiss. In an opinion for the three-judge panel filed Monday, Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson wrote that a lower court had erred in dismissing the lawsuit, which was brought by a 5-year-old boy named in the complaint under the initials N.R., and his parents S.R. and T.R. It was also brought on behalf of a proposed class of health care plan...

