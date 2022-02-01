Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

1st Circ. Revives Most Of Raytheon Benefits Denial Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 1, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- The First Circuit revived a Raytheon Co. worker's lawsuit against the company's benefits plan for denying coverage for their autistic son's speech therapy, ruling the worker had plausibly alleged violations of federal benefits protection laws to overcome a motion to dismiss.

In an opinion for the three-judge panel filed Monday, Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson wrote that a lower court had erred in dismissing the lawsuit, which was brought by a 5-year-old boy named in the complaint under the initials N.R., and his parents S.R. and T.R. It was also brought on behalf of a proposed class of health care plan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!