Ga. Software Co. Drops IP Suit Over 'TennisPoint' Branding

By Morgan Conley (February 1, 2022, 4:58 PM EST) -- A Georgia-based sports software company dropped its suit accusing a tennis clothes and equipment retailer of trademark infringement and unfair competition Tuesday, a day after a Georgia federal court refused the software company's bid for a preliminary injunction.

TennisPoint.com Inc., which develops sports software for tennis players, informed the Georgia federal court in a notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice that it will no longer be pursuing its claims against Midwest Sports Supply LLC at this time. The notice comes on the heels of U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross denying the software company's request that Midwest Sports be barred from...

