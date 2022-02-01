Celebrity Chef Manager Agrees To Testify In Wage Theft Suit

By Rick Archer (February 1, 2022, 1:59 PM EST) -- Ex-employees of celebrity chef Mike Isabella's bankrupt restaurant business told a Maryland federal judge they've settled their claims against the former manager of one of his restaurants in exchange for evidence and testimony against the other defendants. The former workers and former manager Dhiandra Olson submitted a joint motion Monday seeking approval for a deal under which Olson would pay $1 and agree to cooperate with the ex-employees in their case, including providing them with her communications with other defendants and testifying at trial. Isabella put his restaurant empire into Chapter 11 in September 2018, saying he needed to reorganize after...

