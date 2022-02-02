Judge Rejects Ukraine Effort To Stall $172M Award Discovery

By Clark Mindock (February 2, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday dismissed an effort by Ukraine to delay financial discovery by Russian oil company Tatneft as it pursues a $172 million award, finding that the information appeared unlikely to undermine Ukrainian national security if leaked. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly noted in her order that it wasn't the first time Ukraine had sought to delay the discovery and said she was unconvinced by the country's latest attempt to hide the information by citing concerns that the financial information could be leaked by Tatneft to the Russian government amid the developing geopolitical crisis between that government and...

