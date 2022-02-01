Ariz. Firm Gets Pushback On $370K Fee Bid: 'Not WilmerHale'

By Chris Villani (February 1, 2022, 11:46 AM EST) -- A loan services company told a Massachusetts federal judge Tuesday it shouldn't have to pay out nearly $370,000 in attorney fees and costs following a $30,000 settlement, saying during a hearing that the Arizona firm requesting the six-figure payout is "not WilmerHale." Robert Sullivan settled his Fair Credit Reporting Act suit with Selene Finance LP in November, accepting a $30,000 offer of judgment. His attorney, David Chami of Price Law Group APC in Scottsdale, cited the prevailing rates for Boston-based consumer attorneys in asking U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley to approve $365,195 in fees for attorneys, paralegals and clerks, plus another $4,576 in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS