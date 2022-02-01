Camping World Shareholder Suit Tossed In Chancery

By Leslie Pappas (February 1, 2022, 8:11 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Monday tossed a derivative stockholder suit filed against Camping World Holdings Inc. directors that alleged $530 million of insider trading, saying the stockholders didn't show that they shouldn't have first demanded that the company's board pursue litigation. In a 53-page opinion filed late Monday, Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will said the shareholders of the recreational vehicle company led by CNBC's "The Profit" star Marcus A. Lemonis failed to establish that at least five of its nine board members were conflicted. "I conclude that a majority of Camping World's nine-member board could exercise independent and disinterested judgment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS