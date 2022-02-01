How Rx Drugs Become Illegal Street Sales Murky, Judge Told

By Emily Field (February 1, 2022, 10:10 PM EST) -- A drug researcher on Tuesday testified that no research has been done on exactly where prescription opioids sold illicitly on the streets come from, as part of the Washington state attorney general's suit against major opioid distributors. Dr. Daniel Ciccarone of the University of California, San Francisco, under continued cross-examination by McKesson attorney Tim Hester of Covington & Burling LLP, said during the bench trial that while the one main route of opioid diversion was people taking leftover pills from medicine cabinets and their families, no one has studied the source of prescription opioids that are trafficked on street corners....

