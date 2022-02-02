Grange Fights Coverage Of $10M Construction Injury Ruling

By Ganesh Setty (February 2, 2022, 3:54 PM EST) -- Grange Insurance Co. should not have to defend or indemnify a Georgia construction company that failed to disclose a worker's personal injury suit until after the company faced a final default judgment of $10 million, the insurer told a Georgia federal court. Grange said in its declaratory action filed Monday that Formula Construction Group LLC violated timely notice provisions in its commercial general liability policy. Even if the company hadn't, the Ohio-based insurer said coverage of the $10 million judgment would still be barred because the underlying claims against Formula Construction are either excluded or do not fall under the policy's...

