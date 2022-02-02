Toshiba Urges 9th Circ. Not To Save Investors' Class Action

By Katryna Perera (February 2, 2022, 6:59 PM EST) -- Toshiba Corp. told the Ninth Circuit on Monday that a lower court was right to deny certification for a proposed class of investors who have alleged that Toshiba misled them about a billion-dollar accounting fraud. A California federal judge denied certification to the class on Jan. 7, finding that one of the pension fund plaintiffs — Automotive Industries Pension Trust Fund — had acquired Toshiba securities, known as American Depositary Receipts, or ADRs, in a transaction that originated with the purchase of shares in Japan, not the U.S. Those investors now argue that the lower court downplayed evidence showing the transaction was...

