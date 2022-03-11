Griffith Davison Construction Leader Eyeing Supply, Labor

By Andrew McIntyre (March 11, 2022, 3:13 PM EST) -- Supply chain issues and labor are top of mind as developers try to make sense of their current construction contracts and try to negotiate and ink deals for future projects, Kimber Davison, a construction leader at Griffith Davison PC, recently told Law360. Kimber Davison Davison, managing shareholder and vice president of the firm, spoke to Law360 as part of a four-part series of interviews with female construction lawyers in leadership positions. She said she expects supply chain issues to remain over the coming year, and it may also take some time to solve the labor shortage problem. Law360 conducted the interviews...

