Dallas Asks Panel To Toss $33M Takings Verdict In Drilling Suit

By Katie Buehler (February 2, 2022, 7:02 PM EST) -- The city of Dallas asked a Texas appellate panel Wednesday to toss a $33.6 million jury verdict against it for wrongfully blocking natural gas drilling on city land it had leased to an energy company, arguing there is insufficient evidence to prove its actions amounted to a statutory taking. The city told a Fifth Court of Appeals panel during oral arguments that the February 2020 jury verdict, and a final judgment entered by a Dallas County District Court two months later, should be thrown out because there is either no or insufficient evidence to show the city fraudulently induced Trinity East...

