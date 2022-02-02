Aerojet Rocketdyne Gets Claims Trimmed In FCA Suit

By J. Edward Moreno (February 2, 2022, 8:51 PM EST) -- A California federal judge dropped a false certification claim in a suit accusing aerospace and defense manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne of lying about its compliance with certain cybersecurity requirements to win government contracts, saying that the false certification claim relies on events that happened after litigation had already started. U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb on Tuesday ruled on cross motions for summary judgment, trimming a case that marks the first cybersecurity-related False Claims Act case that had been allowed to move forward by a court. Judge Schubb tossed a false certification claim against AR and limited the amount of contracts the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS