Former Contech Exec Convicted Of Bid Rigging, Fraud

By Matthew Perlman (February 2, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- A federal jury in North Carolina has convicted a former Contech Engineered Solutions LLC executive on criminal charges over his part in a long-running scheme to rig bids for state transportation department contracts. The jury convicted Brent Brewbaker on Tuesday following a week-long trial, finding him guilty of participating in conspiracies to rig bids and submit false certifications to the North Carolina Department of Transportation on more than 300 projects between 2009 and 2018. Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, head of the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division, said in a statement the verdict reinforces the division's commitment to holding executives...

