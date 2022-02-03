Emory Says Ex-Law Student's Sex Bias Claims Time-Barred

By Emily Sides (February 3, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- Emory University has told a Georgia federal court that an ex-law student waited too long to file suit alleging the school mishandled her claims that she had been raped by another student and had retaliated against her for pursuing the matter. The Atlanta-based university argued in a motion to dismiss the case Wednesday that the woman, identified only as Jane Doe, filed her Title IX claims outside the two-year statute of limitations window, which the school said had started to close either when Doe was allegedly assaulted in August 2018 or when John Doe — the alleged attacker — withdrew his...

