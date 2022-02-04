Venezuela Oil Co. Creditor Fights Stay Of $246M In Judgments

By Christopher Cole (February 4, 2022, 7:43 PM EST) -- An investment firm that scored $246 million against Venezuela's state-owned oil company urged a New York federal judge Friday to deny a request to stay the judgments, saying the company was wrong to claim that U.S. sanctions blocked enforcement of the orders. At the same time, the oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), wants the judge to reject a bid for more than $3.1 million in attorney fees from the plaintiff's legal team, calling it "grossly excessive." The latest in the legal fight between Red Tree Investments LLC and PDVSA came in a flurry of dueling letters to U.S. District...

