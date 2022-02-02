3 Questions Surrounding State-By-State Net Neutrality

By Kelcee Griffis (February 2, 2022, 8:26 PM EST) -- In the wake of a Ninth Circuit ruling last week that upheld California's net neutrality law, other states could gain confidence to enact and enforce their own open internet measures. The California decision — which shot down internet providers' bid to prevent enforcement actions under the 2018 state law — in the near term could bolster state internet regulations now facing court challenges but also could lead to a circuit split and a U.S. Supreme Court challenge in the future. These are three key areas to watch in the wake of the decision. How Will Pending Cases Be Affected? The Ninth Circuit's Friday ruling —...

