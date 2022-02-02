Fla. Appeals Court Reverses $42.5M Verdict In Smoker's Case

By Carolina Bolado (February 2, 2022, 3:49 PM EST) -- A Florida state appeals court Wednesday reversed a $42.5 million jury verdict for a deceased smoker's family after finding that the trial court should have removed a prospective juror who said she believed all daily smokers are addicted to cigarettes. Florida's Third District Court of Appeal ordered a new trial, finding the trial court erred by denying a request by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA Inc. to remove Prospective Juror 8 for cause and forcing them to use one of their preemptory challenges to keep her off the jury. The cigarette companies ran out of peremptory challenges and asked...

