Taco Bell Beats ERISA Suit Alleging Worker Misclassification

By Hannah Albarazi (February 2, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- A California federal judge tossed a former Taco Bell recruiter's suit alleging the fast-food giant and its parent company Yum Brands intentionally misclassified him as an independent contractor to illegally box him out of benefits, saying he lacked standing because he didn't establish he was entitled to vested benefits. Taco Bell and its owner Yum Brands won't have to face an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit filed by a recruiter for the fast-food chain, a California federal judge ruled Tuesday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez on Tuesday permanently dismissed federal law claims by former Taco Bell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS