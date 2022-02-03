Live Nation Sued For $60M Over Drakeo's Backstage Murder

By Hailey Konnath (February 3, 2022, 9:22 PM EST) -- The family of rapper Drakeo the Ruler, who was killed backstage at a Live Nation event in Los Angeles, has lodged a $60 million wrongful death suit against the music festival's organizers, claiming inadequate security measures and a heavy gang presence led to his death. Drakeo the Ruler, legally named Darrell Caldwell, was killed backstage at the "Once Upon A Time in LA" music festival held at the Banc of California Stadium just moments before Caldwell was scheduled to perform. The December 2021 incident was the result of a "complete and abject failure" on the part of Live Nation World Wide...

