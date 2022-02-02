Taxotere Eye Damage Suits Consolidated In Louisiana MDL

By Mike Curley (February 2, 2022, 3:43 PM EST) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has sent 11 suits alleging Sanofi-Aventis US LLC's chemotherapy drug damaged patients' eyes to an MDL in the Eastern District of Louisiana, saying that's the best venue to handle pretrial proceedings in the claims. In an order filed Tuesday, the JPML consolidated six cases, five in California and one in Arizona, and issued a conditional order bringing five additional cases into the fledgling MDL, over objections from Sanofi that there weren't enough actions to warrant consolidation. According to the order, plaintiffs in each of the cases allege that the chemotherapy drug Taxotere caused them to...

