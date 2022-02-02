Trump Whistleblower Accuses Don Jr., Giuliani Of Retaliation

By Dave Simpson (February 2, 2022, 11:05 PM EST) -- Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a former National Security Council adviser, sued Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and two ex-aides of former President Donald Trump in D.C. federal court Wednesday, claiming their retaliation for his impeachment testimony violated the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871. Giuliani, Trump Jr., and former White House communication officials Julia Hahn and Daniel Scavino Jr. worked in tandem with Fox News, which is not named in the suit, to sully Vindman's name and spread lies about him across various media outlets after he blew the whistle on Trump's infamous 2019 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,...

