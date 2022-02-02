Insurance Giant Settles Non-Compete Case With Ga. Ex-Exec

By Rosie Manins (February 2, 2022, 5:35 PM EST) -- One of the largest insurance brokerages in the country, USI Insurance Services LLC, announced a confidential settlement Wednesday with a former sales executive of its Atlanta office, ending a non-competition lawsuit. USI and former employee Christopher Kane jointly notified a Georgia federal court about their settlement agreement, which releases the Valhalla, New York-based company's contract breach claims against Kane, who was sued in March. Kane's new employer, Georgia insurance brokerage Palmer & Cay LLC, was also sued by USI, but won its bid to be dismissed as a defendant in July. Kane and USI told the court they will dismiss with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS