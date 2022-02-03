Vet Guilty In Horse Doping Scandal That Busted Famed Trainer

By Ivan Moreno (February 3, 2022, 4:13 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal jury has convicted a former veterinarian of selling performance-enhancing drugs used on professional racing horses, including the thoroughbreds that once-renowned trainer Jorge Navarro led to victory. Jurors convicted Seth Fishman on Wednesday on two counts of conspiracy to commit drug adulteration and misbranding as part of what prosecutors said was a nearly 20-year scheme to sell PEDs that were undetectable in tests. Fishman was one of more than 30 people charged in four separate cases in March 2020 after a years-long investigation that prosecutors said uncovered widespread doping at every level of professional horse racing in competitions worldwide....

