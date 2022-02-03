Private Border Wall Challenger Moves To Drop Federal Case

By Mike LaSusa (February 3, 2022, 7:58 PM EST) -- A nonprofit challenging privately funded construction of a section of border wall has moved to dismiss the remaining nuisance claim pending in Texas federal court after other claims in the case were sent back to state court. The North American Butterfly Association filed a motion Wednesday to voluntarily dismiss the last claim in its federal suit challenging construction funded by We Build the Wall Inc. and done by Fisher Industries on land owned by the association's neighbor, Neuhaus & Sons LLC. But in a Thursday order, U.S. District Judge Randy Crane only tossed the nuisance claim against We Build the Wall...

