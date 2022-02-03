NFL Health Plan Fraud 'Ringleader' Faces Up To 9 Years

By Max Jaeger (February 3, 2022, 2:43 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors are seeking up to nine years in prison for a former NFL player who quarterbackeda multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the league's health plan, saying he deserves the stiffest punishment among more than a dozen ex-players charged in the case. While 13 other former grid-ironers charged and convicted in the scheme received lesser terms, Robert McCune should be sentenced on the high end of a 7-to-9-year range because he wrote the scheme's playbook, scouted new members and took kickbacks, prosecutors told a Kentucky judge. "[T]he brazen and recurring nature of McCune's crimes warrant a sentence at the high end of...

