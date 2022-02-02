Apple Defeats Consumer Suit Over IPhone Water Resistance

By Hailey Konnath (February 2, 2022, 11:04 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday threw out a proposed class action accusing Apple of misleading consumers as to how waterproof iPhones really are, ruling that the consumers haven't plausibly alleged that they were harmed by Apple's allegedly misleading statements. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said in her order that the consumers had identified several consumer-facing advertisements that consumers could possibly find to be misleading. However, they haven't alleged that their iPhones were damaged by liquid contact that Apple's advertisements suggested the phones could withstand, according to the order granting Apple's motion to dismiss. One named plaintiff said her iPhone...

