Real Estate Rumors: Grandview, Bay Ridge Center, Fifield

By Andrew McIntyre (February 3, 2022, 5:40 PM EST) -- FirstBank Florida has loaned $20.29 million for a property in Miami, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The loan to private equity shop Grandview Partners is for 7290 N.W. 77th Court, a 7.95-acre property the company recently purchased and where Grandview plans to build a warehouse, according to the report. Meanwhile, Bay Ridge Center has inked a deal to lease 21,917 square feet in Brooklyn, the Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The senior center is taking space at 15 Bay Ridge Ave., which is owned by Philips International, and with the lease, the center will move out of the basement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS