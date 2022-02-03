India Hit With New Claim In $1.3B Award Fight

By Caroline Simson (February 3, 2022, 8:57 PM EST) -- The Mauritius-based shareholders of satellite company Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. on Wednesday made good on their threat to bring a treaty claim against India over the country's alleged attempts to avoid paying a nearly $1.3 billion arbitral award against a division of its space agency. Shareholders CC/Devas (Mauritius) Ltd., Telcom Devas Mauritius Ltd. and Devas Employees Mauritius Pvt. Ltd. filed a notice of arbitration accusing India of engaging in an "audacious scheme" to destroy Devas, thereby invalidating the award. The claim stems from a notice of intent filed last May. That includes forcing Devas into liquidation based on allegedly trumped-up claims —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS