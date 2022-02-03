How Justice Breyer Influenced State Tax Jurisprudence

By Jeffrey Friedman, Justin Brown, Cyavash Ahmadi and Catalina Baron (February 3, 2022, 1:25 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement last week, leaves behind a series of notable decisions that continue to shape state and local taxation. This article highlights some of Justice Breyer's notable contributions to the field during his 27-year tenure on the Supreme Court. Commerce Clause Discrimination Cases Justice Breyer authored opinions in three significant Commerce Clause discrimination cases: Hunt-Wesson Inc. v. Franchise Tax Board of California;[1] South Central Bell Telephone Company v. Alabama;[2] and American Trucking Associations Inc. v. Michigan Public Service Commission.[3] In the 2000 decision Hunt-Wesson, the court examined whether California's methodology to calculate taxable income...

