Boston Sports Network Exec Charged With Siphoning $500K

By Chris Villani (February 3, 2022, 12:45 PM EST) -- A former executive for New England Sports Network LP was arrested and charged Wednesday with stealing more than $500,000 from the regional sports broadcaster, just weeks after he was fired and sued by the company. Prosecutors say Connecticut resident Ariel Legassa, 49, used a shell company based in his home state to siphon off $575,000 from the network, which broadcasts Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games. According to a criminal complaint filed in Massachusetts federal court, Legassa, who served as NESN's vice president of digital, negotiated a legitimate contract with a New York company to provide web development services and...

