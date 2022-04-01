Employer's Agenda

Law360 (April 1, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- In this Expert Analysis series, in-house employment attorneys discuss the most important issues companies and counsel should plan for amid the current business landscape, and offer practical advice for how to address the year's unique challenges. March 21 IHG Counsel Talks Remote Investigations The pandemic and shift to remote work have drastically altered workplace investigations, making it imperative for in-house counsel to ensure interim actions, witness interviews and attorney-client privilege are addressed in accordance with the unique challenges posed by the telework landscape, says Sherry Nielsen, senior corporate counsel for labor and employment at IHG Hotels & Resorts. March 4 Allied Universal...

