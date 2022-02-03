Firm Must Face Insurers' Surfside Collapse Coverage Suit

By Hope Patti (February 3, 2022, 7:02 PM EST) -- Morabito Consultants Inc. can't escape its insurers' claims that they don't owe coverage to the engineering firm in underlying suits over the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, that left 98 dead, a Maryland federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S District Judge James K. Bredar tossed the firm's motion to dismiss, which claimed that National Fire Insurance Co. of Hartford and Continental Casualty Co. failed to join parties, saying neither the condo association nor the victims in the underlying suits were necessary to the proceedings. The judge also denied Morabito's request that the court decline jurisdiction pursuant to the Declaratory...

