Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Firm Must Face Insurers' Surfside Collapse Coverage Suit

By Hope Patti (February 3, 2022, 7:02 PM EST) -- Morabito Consultants Inc. can't escape its insurers' claims that they don't owe coverage to the engineering firm in underlying suits over the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, that left 98 dead, a Maryland federal judge ruled Thursday.

U.S District Judge James K. Bredar tossed the firm's motion to dismiss, which claimed that National Fire Insurance Co. of Hartford and Continental Casualty Co. failed to join parties, saying neither the condo association nor the victims in the underlying suits were necessary to the proceedings.

The judge also denied Morabito's request that the court decline jurisdiction pursuant to the Declaratory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!