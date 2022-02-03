2nd Circ. Revives Nigeria's Doc Bid In $10B Award Feud

By Caroline Simson (February 3, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit has revived Nigeria's bid for discovery aimed at propping up bribery allegations relating to a nearly $10 billion arbitral award, ruling Thursday that a lower court wrongly found that the country seemed to be trying to avoid U.S. Department of Justice scrutiny. The appeals court vacated U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer's late 2020 decision denying Nigeria's petition to subpoena VR Advisory Services Ltd. for information the country hopes will bolster criminal proceedings in Nigeria. The panel then remanded the case, saying Judge Engelmayer had improperly analyzed whether the country should have gone through its mutual legal assistance...

