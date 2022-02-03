Pro Swimmers' Class Certification Bid Meets Skeptical Judge

By Hannah Albarazi (February 3, 2022, 8:45 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge said Thursday that she was "troubled" by a proposed method for divvying up possible damages among professional swimmers seeking class certification in an antitrust suit alleging that swimming's international governing body is using its power to scuttle competitions planned by a nascent swimming league. During a live hearing Thursday over whether to certify a class of professional swimmers suing the sport's international organizer, Fédération Internationale de Natation, Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said that "what I find the most problematic" was the "intraclass conflict" that comes...

