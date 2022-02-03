Fla. High Court Says Red-Light Ticket Co. Can Keep Fees

By Carolina Bolado (February 3, 2022, 2:19 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a motorist suing American Traffic Solutions Inc. over its red-light tickets processing cannot bring an unjust enrichment claim against the company because he received certain benefits from the convenience fee he was charged for paying for the ticket online. In a unanimous decision, the high court said Steven Pincus can't bring an unjust enrichment claim against ATS because he cannot plead that it was inequitable for the company to keep the 5% convenience fee it charges when it collects payment from motorists for red-light tickets on behalf of the city of North Miami Beach....

