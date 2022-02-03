9th Circ. Denies Panel Rehearing On $13M Google Deal

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 3, 2022, 9:19 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday denied an objector's petition to rehear a decision that gives $13 million to internet privacy advocates and lawyers to end allegations that Google's Street View car fleet illegally gathered Wi-Fi network data, but no money for 60 million class members. On a 2-1 vote, the panel that issued the December 2021 decision ruled on Thursday to deny the request for a rehearing before the appellate court's full bench. "The full court has been advised of the petition for rehearing en banc and no judge has requested a vote on whether to rehear the matter en banc,"...

