Ill. Jury Sides With Volvo In Anti-Military Bias Suit

By Celeste Bott (February 3, 2022, 7:51 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal jury sided with Volvo on Thursday in a retrial over a U.S. Army reservist and former employee's claim that the carmaker wrongfully fired her out of frustration over her military service and the absences it required. Following a five-day, in-person trial in Chicago federal court and roughly four hours of deliberation, jurors concluded that LuzMaria Arroyo hadn't established that her military service was a motivating factor in her November 2011 termination. She had sought to hold Volvo Group North America LLC liable for violating the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, which prohibits employers from discriminating against...

