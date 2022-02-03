11th Circ. Revives Passengers' Airline Exit Fee Class Action

By Rosie Manins (February 3, 2022, 7:44 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit revived a proposed class action Thursday against a Venezuelan airline over its passenger exit fees from Miami, reversing a lower court's finding that the claims were barred by the Airline Deregulation Act. In a published per curiam opinion, three circuit judges allowed the case by Roberto Cavalieri and Sergio Isea to proceed against Avior Airlines CA, overruling a determination by two federal judges in Florida. Cavalieri and Isea brought a state law contract breach claim against Avior after being ordered as passengers to each pay $80 to depart Miami for Venezuela, arguing it breached the airline's contract of...

