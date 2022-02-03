Factory Mutual Can't Trim Live Nation COVID-19 Coverage Suit

By Lauren Berg (February 3, 2022, 9:34 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday refused to trim Live Nation Inc.'s COVID-19 business interruption suit against Factory Mutual Insurance Co., saying the complaint sufficiently alleges infectious droplets of COVID-19 are physical objects that could alter the property they land on. U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt denied Factory Mutual's partial motion for judgment on the pleadings, finding that it can't be determined as a matter of law that the presence of COVID-19 in Live Nation's properties could not cause "physical loss or damage," according to a minute order filed after the parties' virtual sparring match in December. However, the judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS