Calif. Panel OKs Ax Of Shingle Springs Tribal Leadership Row

By Joyce Hanson (February 4, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- A California state appeals panel has upheld a lower court ruling to dismiss a suit by a man who says he is the rightful leader of the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, tossing his bid to claim control of the tribe and its casino. The appellate court panel ruled Thursday in an unpublished opinion, as a federal court did last year, that it did not have jurisdiction to resolve Cesar Caballero's dispute because the case centers on determining who are true Miwok-blooded tribespeople — an issue the panel said it could not decide because it doesn't have the jurisdiction to...

