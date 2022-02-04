Investors Fight Bids To Toss IAnthus, Gotham Green Pot Suits

By Sarah Jarvis (February 4, 2022, 5:27 PM EST) -- Shareholders who brought a pair of securities fraud suits against cannabis company iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. and private equity firm Gotham Green Partners have urged a New York federal court not to toss the suits, arguing that they belong in the Southern District of New York. In opposition memoranda filed on Thursday, Jose Antonio Silva and Hi-Med LLC said they've adequately alleged their claims regarding purportedly misleading disclosures and purportedly self-interested financing deals. Silva is the lead plaintiff in a consolidated class action, while Hi-Med — which filed its own suit — is iAnthus' largest shareholder. iAnthus had argued in December...

