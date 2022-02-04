DC Circ. Says DOI Didn't Have To Take Tribe's Land Into Trust

By Andrew Westney (February 4, 2022, 7:08 PM EST) -- A split D.C. Circuit panel on Friday overturned a lower court ruling that the U.S. Department of the Interior wrongly refused to take Michigan land into trust for the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, saying the DOI had the authority to review the land purchase and decide it didn't qualify to be taken into trust. The Sault Tribe had argued a D.C. federal judge got it right when he ruled in March 2020 that the DOI was required to take any land into trust that the tribe bought with interest on a "Self-Sufficiency Fund" it received under the Michigan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS