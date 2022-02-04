Ysleta Pueblo Presses Justices To Greenlight Bingo In Texas

By Morgan Conley (February 4, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo pushed back against Texas' attempts to keep the tribe from conducting electronic bingo in El Paso while the game is allowed elsewhere in the state, telling the U.S. Supreme Court that letting the state pick and choose where bingo can be played is unlawful regulation of tribal activities. In a reply brief Thursday, the West Texas tribe doubled down on its efforts to overturn a Fifth Circuit ruling that the state can block the tribe's electronic bingo in El Paso, arguing the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Alabama-Coushatta Indian Tribes of Texas Restoration Act of 1987...

