Injured Carnival Passenger Says 'Ambush' Warrants New Trial

By Nathan Hale (March 9, 2022, 9:49 PM EST) -- A Carnival Cruise Lines passenger who suffered a traumatic brain injury when a fold-out bunk bed allegedly fell open onto his head urged a Florida federal judge on Wednesday to grant him a new trial, claiming the cruising giant violated court orders and improperly introduced a surprise defense at trial. During a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman, who presided over the trial last October in Miami, counsel for plaintiff Erik Ewing argued that his client was significantly prejudiced by unexpected presentations from Carnival Corp. that introduced the idea that Ewing's claim may be fraudulent and that he was responsible for...

