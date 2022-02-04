Caltech's $1.1B Win Against Apple Falls Flat At Fed. Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (February 4, 2022, 6:11 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Friday that the damages theory the California Institute of Technology used to land a $1.1 billion jury verdict against Apple was "legally unsupportable" and sent the data transmission patent saga back to another jury. Apple and chip supplier Broadcom convinced a three-judge Federal Circuit panel that the damages numbers presented by Caltech in a patent suit were incorrect. The appellate court on Friday ordered a new trial. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File) The three-judge panel agreed with Apple and its chip supplier Broadcom that the damages numbers Caltech presented to jurors were incorrect because they were based on a model...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS