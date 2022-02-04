Panasonic Permanently Beats Buyers' Inductor Price-Fix Suits

By Hannah Albarazi (February 4, 2022, 6:34 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday permanently tossed putative class actions accusing Japanese electronics companies of price-fixing electrical inductors for more than a decade, finding that the putative class of direct purchasers had not sufficiently pled that Panasonic and alleged co-conspirators plotted to fix the price of the component. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila found that direct purchaser Flextronics International Ltd. failed, after numerous attempts, to sufficiently plead parallel pricing among defendants Panasonic, Sagami and Sumida and named co-conspirator defendants TDK, Murata and Taiyo Yuden. Judge Davila also ruled that direct purchaser Dependable Component Supply Corp. lacked standing to bring its claims....

