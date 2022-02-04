Dechert, Cleary Steer $105M Loan For Brooklyn Property

By Andrew McIntyre (February 4, 2022, 4:22 PM EST) -- Dechert represented Citibank in connection with its $105 million loan to Cleary Gottlieb-counseled Brookfield Properties for a commercial building in Brooklyn, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan from Citibank NA is for 139 Flatbush Ave., which is close to the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station where nine lines stop. Fort Greene Park is nearby, to the north. Brookfield's website also lists the property as 2 Hanson Place. The property was built in 2004 and has 306,000 square feet across 14 floors. Swanke Hayden Connell designed the property while Cesar Pelli designed the lobby, according to...

