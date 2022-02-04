NJ Biz 'Destroyed' Military Apparel Venture, Court Told

By Bill Wichert (February 4, 2022, 5:56 PM EST) -- A New Jersey clothing company and its chief executive officer "destroyed" a joint venture aimed at providing apparel to military agencies after being hit with a False Claims Act suit from the government over veteran-related contracts, its onetime business partner said Friday in a federal complaint. Vertical Source Inc. and CEO Christopher Neary failed to provide "assurances" that the FCA action would not impact the operations of the joint venture, known as Vertical Protective Apparel LLC or VPA, and violated the parties' agreement in various ways, according to the complaint against them from Point Blank Protective Apparel and Uniforms LLC....

